Funimation Adds Sword Art Online: Alicization Anime's English Dub
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will add the first 12 English-dubbed episodes of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime on August 1.
Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018, and streamed on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNow. The anime premiered with the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block in February 2019. The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara's original novels and will air for four cours, or four quarters of a year. Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2, the anime's "Final Season," premiered on July 11.
Manabu Ono (Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere, Saki, The Asterisk War) is directing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime at A-1 Pictures. Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.
Source: Funimation