Genesis Climber Mospeada Gets New Genesis Breaker Project

Tatsunoko Production announced on Thursday that it is producing a new project based on its Genesis Climber Mospeada franchise titled Genesis Climber Mospeada Genesis Breaker . Shinji Aramaki and Hideki Kakinuma are returning as mechanical designers for the project, with the announcement showing a new ride armor (seen below). Sentinel plans to release a 1/12 action figure of the new ride armor design.

The new project's story is set alongside Stick's journey toward Reflex Point, the Inbit alien race's base on Earth, in the original anime. The new project focuses on a secret organization known as the Genesis Breakers as it pushes forward on its mission to make contact and study the Inbit.

Gate, codename "Breaker-1," is an information-gathering specialist for the Genesis Breakers. She wears a female ride armor equipped with a chest-mounted sensor built for stealth and reconnaissance.

The original Genesis Climber Mospeada anime series aired from 1983 to 1984 for 25 episodes. The series is one of three anime series whose footage and story were adapted for the American Robotech series. ADV previously released the series on DVD in North America. Harmony Gold U.S.A. Inc. reported at Anime Expo last year that it has renewed and extended its licensing agreements with Tatsunoko Production for The Super Dimension Fortress Macross , The Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross , and Genesis Climber Mospeada , the three series adapted for Robotech .

Source: Tatsunoko Production, Comic Natalie