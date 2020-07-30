Hi Score Girl's Rensuke Oshikiri Draws New 'DKS40' 1-Shot Manga

This year's 35th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Rensuke Oshikiri will publish a new one-shot manga titled "DKS40" (pronounced "dōkyūsei" or "classmate") in the magazine's next issue on August 3.

The one-shot manga is part of the magazine's 40th anniversary project "Wagaman," a series of one-shots from six authors. "DKS40" is the fourth installment in the project.

Oshikiri held a crowdfunding campaign from October to December last year for his mini anime project The House Spirit Tatami-chan . The anime premiered on April 10, and was Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime. He also drew the art, wrote the scripts, and drafted the original character designs. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.