Mushoku Tensei 4-Panel Spinoff Manga Ends in August

Kaede Nogiwa's comedy spinoff manga launched in October 2018

The 83rd issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh G magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kaede Nogiwa's Mushoku Tensei ~ 4-Koma ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ (Jobless Reincarnation ~Get Serious Even in 4 Panels~) spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue in August.

The spinoff manga of author Rifujin na Magonote and illustrator Shirotaka 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series focuses on the daily life of Rudeus as a child living with his parents, and his antics with his tutor Roxy. Nogiwa launched the manga in Dengeki Daioh G in October 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 27.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. The company describes the main light novel series:

Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it's time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series in April 2014. Fujikawa's manga adaptation began in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in October 2014. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga have a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.

The novels are inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2021.