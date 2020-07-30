Sentai Filmworks Unveils Fragtime Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for the anime of Sato's Fragtime manga on Tuesday. The company began streaming an English dub clip.

The cast members are:

The cast also includes: Luci Christian , Allison Sumrall , Natalie Jones , Shannon Emerick , Shelley Black, Hilary Haag , Natalie Jones , Monica Rial , Shanae'a Moore , Christina Kelly , Kyle Colby Jones , and Ryan Anthony

Blake Jackson and Kyle Colby Jones are the English dub 's directors. Holly Segarra is the ADR script writer, and Deven Neel is the translator. Ricardo Contreras , Brent Marshall , and Jonathan Rodriguez are the audio engineers, and Contreras is also in charge of the English mix.

The anime had its U.S. premiere in November 2019 at Anime NYC directly prior to Sentai Filmworks ' panel, with voice actress Miku Itō and producer Yūsuke Terada present. The anime opened with limited screenings at Shinjuku's Wald 9 and other theaters in Japan in November 2019.

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories ) directed the anime and wrote the script at Tear Studio ( Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ). Tomoko Sudo ( Kase-san and Morning Glories animation director) designed the characters. rionos ( Kase-san and Morning Glories ) composed the music. Pony Canyon distributed the film. The film's theme song is a cover of the 2001 song "fragile" by the pop group Every Little Thing , performed by the leads Miku Itō and Yume Miyamoto as their respective characters.

The "time-stopping yuri" manga centers on high school student Misuzu Moritani. Misuzu has the power to stop time for three minutes a day. One day, she uses that power to try to peek up the skirt of her classmate, the beautiful Haruka Murakami, but the power for some reason doesn't work on Haruka, and Haruka finds out Misuzu's secret.

Sato published the manga on Akita Shoten 's "Champion Tap!" manga website (now known as Manga Cross) from 2013-2014. Akita Shoten published two compiled book volumes for the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in an omnibus edition on April 14.

Source: Sentai Filmworks