Square Enix Manga & Books Licenses Otherside Picnic, I Think Our Son Is Gay Manga

Both manga debut physically, digitally in May 2021

Square Enix Manga & Books , Square Enix 's North American publishing division, announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Otherside Picnic and I Think Our Son Is Gay manga.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release Eita Mizuno 's manga adaptation of Iori Miyazawa 's Urasekai Picnic ( Otherside Picnic ) novel physically and digitally on May 25, 2021.

Square Enix describes the story:

In this sci-fi/fantasy survival thriller, the dangerous and deadly realm of the Otherside--where urban legends, cryptids, and folkloric legends roam--calls to two women, both in search of something. As they set out to sate their curiosity and explore this other world, will the most earth-shattering thing they discover on the Otherside be their feelings for each other?

Mizuno launched the manga in February 2018 in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 12.

Hayakawa Publishing published the first book in the novel series in February 2017 with illustrations by shirakaba . The fourth novel shipped last December. J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series digitally in English.

The novel series is inspiring a television anime. Yumiri Hanamori will voice Sorao Kamikoshi, and Ai Kayano will voice Toriko Nishina. Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Steins;Gate , Fragtime ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS and Felix Film , and he is also in charge of the series scripts.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release Okura's Uchi no Musuko wa Tabun Gay ( I Think Our Son Is Gay ) manga physically and digitally on May 11, 2021.

The company describes the story:

Despite belonging to a family of four, the Aoyama residence is typically home to three due to father Akiyoshi's job. While he's away at work, mom Tomoko and her two beloved sons Hiroki and Yuri go about their everyday lives--going to school, making dinner, doing homework, etc. But now that Hiroki's in his first year of high school, his thoughts are turning ever so slightly to sex and romance...and his mom can't help but notice his slips of the tongue when he's talking about who he likes. Supportive Tomoko has an inkling Hiroki might be gay, but she's going to let him figure it out for himself. Unfortunately, Hiroki has little talent for keeping his "secret," so he might die of embarassment before all is said and done!

Okura launched the manga on the Gangan pixiv service in August 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 21.

Source: Square Enix Manga & Books (link 2)