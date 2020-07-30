The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese Boys-Love Film's Clip Previews Ear-Cleaning Scene

Phantom Film began streaming a clip from the live-action film of Setona Mizushiro 's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) manga on Friday. The clip shows Imagase cleaning Kyōichi's ears.

The film will open in Japan on September 11. The film was previously delayed from its original June 5 opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Tadayoshi Okura (left in picture below) and Ryō Narita (right) star in the film as Kyōichi Ōtomo and Wataru Imagase, respectively.





The other cast members include (clockwise from upper left in image below):

Shiori Yoshida as Tamaki Okamura, Kyōichi's colleague at work who has a crush on him

Honami Satō as Natsuki, Kyōichi's ex-girlfriend in college

Noriko Kohara as Ruriko Ide, Kyōichi's mistress

Miyu Sakihi as Chikako Ōtomo, Kyōichi's wife

The film adapts both the The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) sequel manga. Isao Yukisada is directing the film, with a script by Anne Horiizumi.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice sequel, and it describes the former's story:

Ootomo Kyoichi, a weak-willed salaryman in a troubled marriage, is cheating on his wife. To his surprise, his wife hires a private eye to expose his affair–and the private eye is none other than Imagase, an underclassman Kyoichi knew in college. Imagase explains that he's gay and always had a crush on Kyoichi, so he offers to hide the infidelity in exchange for the make-out session he'd always fantasized about back in college. Kyoichi reluctantly agrees, thinking it will save his marriage, but things with Imagase soon spiral out of control.

Shogakukan published the first single-volume manga in 2006 under its Judy Comics imprint. ( Shogakukan 's Judy magazine for adult women serialized from 1983 to 2008.) The manga already spawned a drama CD starring Yūichi Nakamura and Koji Yusa . The sequel manga shipped in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment released The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese last November.