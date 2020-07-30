Toei Unvels Kamen Rider Saber Series for September Premiere

Shūichirō Naitō stars as novelist adept with both pen and sword

Toei confirmed on Wednesday that the next installment of its Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise is titled Kamen Rider Saber . The title is a portmanteau of the English word "saber," and two Japanese characters individually pronounced "sei" and "ha," which together means "sacred blade." The series will premiere on TV Asahi on September 6. Toei trademarked the title in May.

The series' protagonist will be Tōma Kamiyama, a novelist who focuses his efforts through both the pen and sword, and seeks to connect people's feelings through a story that will save the world. Shūichirō Naitō plays Tōma Kamiyama (Kamen Rider Saber). Takaya Yamaguchi plays Rintarō Shindō (Kamen Rider Blades), and Ryō Aoki plays Kento Fukamiya (Kamen Rider Espada), and Keishi Togashi plays Ren Akamichi (Kamen Rider Kenzan). All three are part of the Sword of Logos organization sworn to protect the balance of the world.

Other cast members include Asuka Kawazu as Tōma's editor Mei Sudō. Hiroaki Oka plays swordsmith and mechanic Tetsuo Daishinji. Rina Chinen plays Sophia, the guardian of books for Sword of Logos . Kairu Takano, Kōji Saikawa, and Robin Furuya play the characters Rejieru, Zuos, and Storius, part of a mysterious organization seeking to alter the world's narrative completely with the dark "Alter Book."

Takayuki Shibazaki is one of the directors, and Takuro Fukuda is one of the scriptwriters. Kōsuke Yamashita is composing the music. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra are performing the series' ending theme song "Kamen Rider Saber."

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered last September as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era.

