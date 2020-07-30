Yoshiyuki Nishi's Lycanthrope Bōken Hoken Manga Gets 1st New Chapter in 5 Months

Fantasy adventure about insurance company launched in October 2016

Yoshiyuki Nishi published the 42nd chapter of the Lycanthrope Bōken Hoken ( Lycanthrope Adventure Insurance ) manga on Thursday. The chapter is the first for the series since February 13.

The manga is set in a fantasy world of swords and magic, and centers on the titular Lycanthrope Adventure Insurance company. The company provides insurance and support to adventurers taking on the risk of going on a journey and finding a path through the darkness.

Nishi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in October 2016. The series moved from Young Jump to Tonari no Young Jump in September 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on March 19.

Viz Media licensed Nishi's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga in North America and released all 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in August 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered on July 7, and Funimation is streaming the anime.