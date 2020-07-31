Bleach: Brave Souls Game Gets PC Release This Summer

iOS/Android game launched in Japan in July 2015, worldwide in January 2016

KLab announced on Friday that its Bleach : Brave Souls game will get a release for PC via Steam this summer. The release will be available in Japanese, English, French, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai. Players will be able to access the release in the same regions as the original smartphone game, and it will be available worldwide except in mainland China.

The PC release will feature controller compatibility, high-quality graphics, and support for multiple devices.

KLab launched the action role-playing game for smartphones in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The iOS and Android game is free-to-play with in-app purchases. The game reached 25 million downloads worldwide in October 2017, and it has surpassed 50 million downloads as of Friday .

Other smartphone games in the Bleach franchise include Bleach : Immortal Soul , Bleach : Paradise Lost , and BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), March 2020, September 2017, and November 2018, respectively.

Source: Press release