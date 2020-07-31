News
Crunchyroll Removes 77 Sentai Filmworks Titles

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
All 77 titles slated for removal this Saturday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will remove 77 anime titles from its service on Saturday, August 1. Sentai Filmworks holds the license to all 77 titles.

The titles slated for removal include:

Source: Crunchyroll (Miles Thomas)

