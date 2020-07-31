News
Crunchyroll Removes 77 Sentai Filmworks Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
All 77 titles slated for removal this Saturday
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will remove 77 anime titles from its service on Saturday, August 1. Sentai Filmworks holds the license to all 77 titles.
The titles slated for removal include:
- Action Heroine Cheer Fruits
- AKB0048
- AMNESIA
- Aoharu x Machinegun
- ARGEVOLLEN
- BAKUON!!
- Battle Girl High School
- Bodacious Space Pirates
- Broken Blade
- Captain Earth
- Celestial Method
- ClassicaLoid
- CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon
- Cuticle Detective Inaba
- DEVIL SURVIVOR 2 THE ANIMATION
- Dog & Scissors
- Dusk maiden of Amnesia
- DYNAMIC CHORD
- Engaged to the Unidentified
- Fantasista Doll
- Flip Flappers
- Frame Arms Girl
- Girlish Number
- Girls Beyond the Wasteland
- GLASSLIP
- Gourmet Girl Graffiti
- Gugure! Kokkuri-san
- Hakuōki
- Humanity Has Declined
- Invaders of the Rokujyōma!?
- KINMOZA! (All Seasons)
- La storia della Arcana Famiglia
- Long Riders!
- Magic of Stella
- Magical Play
- Magical Warfare
- Majikoi - Oh! Samurai Girls
- Mashiro-Iro Symphony
- Matoi the Sacred Slayer
- MEGANEBU!
- Momo Kyun Sword
- Momokuri
- NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them!
- Natsuyuki Rendezvous
- Nobunaga The Fool
- Norn9
- One Week Friends
- Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God (All Seasons)
- Photo Kano
- Queen's Blade: Rebellion
- Rail Wars!
- Re-Kan!
- RIN-NE (All Seasons)
- Rozen Maiden
- Rozen Maiden Zurückspulen
- Sakura Trick
- Samurai Bride
- Samurai Jam -Bakumatsu Rock-
- SHIROBAKO
- So, I Can't Play H!
- SUPER SONICO THE ANIMATION
- Stella Women's Academy, High School Division Class C3
- Tari Tari
- The Comic Artist and His Assistants
- The Dragon Dentist
- The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior
- The Severing Crime Edge
- Tribe Cool Crew
- tsuritama
- Un-Go
- Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle
- Uta no Prince Sama (All Seasons)
- Wakaba Girl
- Wish Upon the Pleiades
- Wizard Barristers
- YUYUSHIKI
- Zettai Bōei Leviatan
Source: Crunchyroll (Miles Thomas)