The Millionaire Detective Anime Gets Stage Play in October

The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED , the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective), is inspiring a stage play. Millionaire Detective Balance: UNLIMITED The STAGE will run at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club's eX in Tokyo from October 2-11.

The cast includes:

Yо̄jirо̄ Itakawa as Daisuke Kanbe

Shūji Kikuchi as Haru Katо̄

Yūsuke Seto as Yusuke Miyagi

as Yusuke Miyagi Riona Tatemichi as Suzue Kanbe

as Suzue Kanbe Kosei Tsubokura as Ryо̄ Hoshino

Yūnosuke Matsushima as Shinnosuke Kamei

Ikkei Yamamoto as Akifumi Moriyama

Daisuke Nishida ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Hakuōki , Sengoku Basara , Blue Exorcist stage productions) is directing the play. Taku Kishimoto , who is in charge of series composition for the anime, is writing the original story.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block on April 9, and aired its first two episodes before it delayed episodes three and onward on April 23 in consideration of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime will restarted its airing from the first episode on July 16 in Japan.

Funimation resumed streaming new episodes of the series with the third episode on July 30. Funimation was streaming the anime as it aired. Aniplex of America postponed the anime's simulcast releases due to the COVID-19 delay.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe ( Yūsuke Ōnuki ) who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō ( Mamoru Miyano ).

