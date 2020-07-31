Ushijima the Loan Shark Spinoff Manga About Nikumamushi Returns This Summer

Series launched in February 2017

This year's 35th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Yu Hayato's Yamikin Ushijima-kun Nikumamushi Densetsu (Ushijima the Loan Shark: The Legend of Nikumamushi) spinoff manga will return this summer.

The manga last went on hiatus in April 2019 and returned in summer of that year.

The manga launched on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in February 2017 and is a spinoff of Shohei Manabe 's Ushijima the Loan Shark manga that centers on the character Nikumamushi. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth volume on Thursday .

Manabe launched main Ushijima the Loan Shark manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2004, and ended the series in March 2019. The manga's 46th and final volume shipped on in May 2019. Ōdō Yamazaki's Yamikin Ushijima-kun Gaiden: Ramen Namerikawa-san (Ushijima the Loan Shark Side Story: Ramen Namerikawa) manga also ended in its fifth volume in May 2019.

The main manga won in the General category of the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2011. The series was nominated for an Osamu Tezuka Culture Prize in 2008 and 2010, as well as for France's Angoulême Comics Awards in 2008.

A live-action television series adaptation ran from October-December 2010, and the first film opened in August 2012. A second season premiered in January 2014, with a second film then premiering in May 2014. The third season premiered in July 2016, while the third film opened in Japan in September 2016. The fourth and final live-action film, Yamikin Ushijima-kun The Final , opened in Japan in October 2016.

Source: Yawaraka Spirits