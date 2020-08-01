2020 Crayon Shin-chan Film Slated for September 11 After COVID-19 Delay

Originally scheduled for April 24

The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan films announced on Saturday that the Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Roughly Four Heroes) film will open on September 11. The 28th film in the series had been delayed from its Apri 24 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The website posted the second full trailer with the new date:

Participating theaters will resume selling advance ticket passes on August 7, after putting them on hold due to the film's delay. However, the accompanying "Kimi mo Yūsha Da zo! Hobo Yonin no Yūsha to Issho ni Dai-Bōken! Campaign" (You're a Hero, Too! The Great Adventure With the Roughly Four Heroes! Campaign) at the theaters for fans has been canceled.

The film's story features a "magical crayon," and centers around a floating kingdom called Rakuga Kingdom (the name is a pun on the word "rakugaki" meaning "scribbling"). The kingdom gets its energy from scribbles, but lately the scribbles are decreasing and the kingdom is in danger of collapsing. To save the country, the military start forcing humans to scribble.

Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project , GATE ) is directing the film, and Ryō Takada ( Meow Meow Japanese History ) is writing the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK , and Futabasha are credited for production. musician Takafumi Ikeda's "solo unit" Rekishi will perform the film's theme song "Giga Aishiteru."

