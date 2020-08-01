Gundam Colony no Ochita Chi de Manga Ends in August

This year's September issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Umetarō Saitani's Kidō Senshi Gundam Gaiden GROUND ZERO - Colony no Ochita Chi de - Rise From the Ashes manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 26.

The manga is based on the Kidō Senshi Gundam Gaiden - Colony no Ochita Chi de Sega Dreamcast game. Umetarō Saitani is drawing the art, and Masahiko Tokushima is supervising. Bandai Namco Entertainment is collaborating.

The manga launched in Gundam Ace in May 2017, with two chapters in two issues as an "episode 0." The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in January.

