Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny Manga Nears 'Final Battle'

Manga launched in September 2015

This year's September issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Yo Taichi and Tomohiro Chiba 's Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny manga is nearing the "final battle."

Taichi and Chiba launched the manga in September 2015. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on February 25. Kunio Okawara and Naoki are credited as mechanical designers.

Taichi and Chiba's manga is a remake of Mizuho Takayama 's 1996 manga, a side story in the Mobile Suit Gundam series that retold three Blue Destiny Sega Saturn games that launched in Japan from 1996 to 1997.

