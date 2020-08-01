Right Stuf Reveals Gundam Seed Collector's Edition BD Release

Set includes remastered HD, original HD versions of 2002 TV anime

Right Stuf announced at its panel at the Otakon.Online digital event on Saturday that it will release the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Collector's Ultra Edition Blu-ray on December 1. The set will be available only through Right Stuf 's website, and pre-orders are available now.

The collection will include episodes 1-48 of the HD remastered television series, episodes 1-50 of the original HD series, and three "Special Edition" movie compilations with both English subtitles and a dub . Right Stuf noted that the remastered series will be available in standard versions in 2021, but the original series in HD will only be available through this Ultra Edition. The release will also bundle a 118-page art book and a double-sided tear-out poster.

Right Stuf describes the anime's story:

Year 70 of the Cosmic Era. The Coordinators, a group of genetically enhanced humans, have moved into colonies orbiting the Earth. But that hasn't quieted the tensions between them and regular humans; the conflict soon escalates into a full-scale war. On the neutral colony of Heliopolis, Kira Yamato, and his friends are going to school and just being kids. But when the ZAFT commando forces attack, Kira's life changes forever. Left with no choice, he and Federation officer Murrue Ramius are thrown into battle in a prototype mobile weapon, which Kira christens "GUNDAM." Now, Kira must defend himself and his friends from his own people. For, unknown to anyone else, Kira is a Coordinator. And the enemy he faces on the battlefield is his childhood best friend, Athrun!

The company announced in July 2018 that it would release a Ultra Edition Blu-ray Set for the series with both English dubs in 2019.

The anime premiered in Japan in 2002 and later aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD in English in North America.

Source: Press release