TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You TV Anime Reveals October 2 Premiere, New Visual

The official website for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the television anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ), posted the anime's October 2 premiere date and a new key visual on Saturday.

The visual features the two main leads Tsukasa and Nasa in their wedding dress and tuxedo, respectively. The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on October 2 at 25:05 (effectively, October 3 at 1:05 a.m.), and it will also run on the YTV and BS NTV channels.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

Akari Kitō will star as Tsukasa, and Junya Enoki will star as Nasa.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs , and Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki (Saki, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is designing the characters while Goichi Iwahata is designing the props. Ritsuko Utagawa is serving as the color key artist, and Yukihiro Shibutani is directing the art. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and " Endō. " ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 14, 2018, and Shogakukan will publish the manga's 12th volume on August 18. Viz announced in February that it will publish the manga in English this fall.

Hata himself was a newlywed in 2018, when he and his Seiyu's Life manga story collaborator, voice actress Masumi Asano , confirmed their marriage. The Seiyu's Life manga also inspired a television anime in 2015.

Hata's earlier manga Hayate the Combat Butler inspired four television anime seasons in 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2013, as well as a three-episode original video ( OVA ) project in 2014. The manga also inspired the Hayate the Combat Butler! Heaven Is a Place on Earth anime film in 2011.

Sources: TONIKAWA anime's website, Comic Natalie