Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Franchise Gets 3rd TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
A live-streamed program for the fifth anniversary of the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero franchise announced a new television anime on Saturday. The new anime is titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Dai-Mankai no Shō (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: The Great Full Blossom Arc).
Seiji Kishi is returning from the first Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime to direct at Studio Gokumi. Also returning are series script supervisor and script writer Makoto Uezu, original character designer BUNBUN, animation character designer and chief animation director Takahiro Sakai, and Keiichi Okabe and monaca on music. D.K. & JWWORKS are credited with concept art.
The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."
The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō. The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season.
A May live-streamed program had previously announced Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto!, a short anime based on the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game. Both the Dai-Mankai no Shō television anime and the Churutto! short anime celebrate the franchise's fith anniversary. The four other fifth-anniversary projects are a new arc in the Hanayui no Kirameki smartphone game, the Yūki no Uta "best-of" compilation album, a "Kanshasai" fan appreciation event (replaced with Saturday's live-streamed program due to COVID-19), and the serialized story Uesato Hinata wa Miko De Aru (Hinata Uesato Is a Shrine Maiden).
Tōko Kanno wrote a manga adaptation of the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime from 2014 to 2018. Nitaka Ichifuji's manga adaptation of Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō ran from 2017 to 2018.
