Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Franchise Gets 3rd TV Anime

1st TV anime's staff returns for Dai-Mankai no Shō anime

A live-streamed program for the fifth anniversary of the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero franchise announced a new television anime on Saturday. The new anime is titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Dai-Mankai no Shō ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero : The Great Full Blossom Arc).

Seiji Kishi is returning from the first Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime to direct at Studio Gokumi . Also returning are series script supervisor and script writer Makoto Uezu , original character designer BUNBUN , animation character designer and chief animation director Takahiro Sakai , and Keiichi Okabe and monaca on music. D.K. & JWWORKS are credited with concept art.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season.

A May live-streamed program had previously announced Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! , a short anime based on the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero : A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game. Both the Dai-Mankai no Shō television anime and the Churutto! short anime celebrate the franchise 's fith anniversary. The four other fifth-anniversary projects are a new arc in the Hanayui no Kirameki smartphone game, the Yūki no Uta "best-of" compilation album, a "Kanshasai" fan appreciation event (replaced with Saturday's live-streamed program due to COVID-19), and the serialized story Uesato Hinata wa Miko De Aru (Hinata Uesato Is a Shrine Maiden).

Tōko Kanno wrote a manga adaptation of the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime from 2014 to 2018. Nitaka Ichifuji's manga adaptation of Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō ran from 2017 to 2018.

