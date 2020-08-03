Funimation Adds Sailor Moon R: The Movie, Berserk Anime Films

Funimation announced on Saturday that it will begin streaming the Sailor Moon R: The Movie anime film in Japanese with English subtitles and in English on August 7. The company also revealed that it will begin streaming the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent anime films on August 14. Funimation will stream all three movies from Viz Media in the U.S. and Canada.

Viz describes Sailor Moon R: The Movie :

Long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side- it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, It's up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!

The film originally opened in Japan in 1993. Geneon Entertainment previously released the film on VHS and DVD between 1999-2004. Viz Media and Eleven Arts screened the film in the United States in January 2017. Viz Media screened the movie in Canada in March 2017.

Funimation describes Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey :

No one has ever breached the impenetrable Fortress of Doldrey. But the Band of the Hawk and their enigmatic leader Griffith are ready for the challenge, as they continue to win every battle, gaining notoriety throughout the Kingdom of Midland. And with Guts' gigantic sword in the ranks, such a task should prove trivial.

Funimation describes Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent

After hearing rumors about his old allies, Guts decides to reunite with the Band of the Hawk, only to discover his former ally Casca now leading. The Hawks plot to free Griffith, who was imprisoned for treason. But the man they save isn't the same after a year of horrific torture. All that remains is the Crimson Behelit around his neck, which will soon darken his heart along with the sky.

Studio 4°C 's film adaptations of Kentarou Miura 's Berserk manga include Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey , and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent . The films premiered in 2012-2013.

Viz Media released the films on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America.

