futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 7 Shodensha Titles

4 new volumes, releases for previous announcements also added

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Saturday that it has licensed seven new titles from publisher Shodensha . The company also revealed new volumes and releases for previously announced titles. The newly announced titles include:

Ake Susaki's Ryu no Otto - Bokoku no Kami (pictured at right)

(pictured at right) Hana Inui's Ookami e no Yomeiri ~Ishu Konintan~

Thanat's PERFECT FIT (volumes 1-2)

(volumes 1-2) Atsuki Kyoyama 3bansen no Campanella

Nemui Asada's My Little Inferno (volumes 1-2)

(volumes 1-2) Niboshiko Arai's Adana wo Kure

Tomoko Yamashita 's Shinsouban Illumination

The new volumes and releases for previously announced titles include:

Tamekō 's You're My Sex Star volume 2

's volume 2 Maki Marukido's Zoku Pornographer Playback

Sakura Sawa's Momo to Manji (volumes 1-3)

(volumes 1-3) Harada's One Room Angel

The announcement noted that the English title translations for some of the manga may change.

Readers will be able to read the first chapters of these titles for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service will be able to access full volumes. futekiya currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

