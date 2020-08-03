Kouta Hirano's Drifters Manga Resumes After 7-Month Hiatus

1st new chapter since December 2019 debuted on Thursday

The September issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine published the first new chapter of Kouta Hirano 's Drifters manga in seven months last Thursday . Before the current chapter, the previous chapter appeared in the magazine's February 2020 issue last December.

Dark Horse Comics publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Imagine a world of magic, full of elves and hobbits and dragons and orcs. Inside this world of magic and wonder there is a great war being waged, using warriors from human history on both sides of good and evil as chess pieces in a bloody, endless battle of madness.

Hirano ( Hellsing ) launched the manga in Young King Ours in 2009. Dark Horse licensed the series the following year. Shonengahosha published the sixth compiled book volume in November 2018, and Dark Horse Comics published the sixth volume last December.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2016 with 12 episodes. The 13th and 14th episodes of the anime shipped on Blu-ray Disc in regular and limited-edition versions in December 2017. The anime got another OVA that served as the anime's 15th episode. The episode was bundled with the sixth volume in Japan in November 2018. The anime celebrated the 70th anniversary of Shonengahosha .

Funimation acquired the home video, video on demand , broadcast distribution, and streaming rights for the anime from NBCUniversal, but removed the anime's subtitled and dubbed versions in May. Hulu is still streaming both the dubbed and subtitled versions of the anime. Crunchyroll also streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, but the series is no longer available through the service.