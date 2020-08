Live-Action Grand Blue Dreaming Film's Clip Shows Hand Signal Quiz

Film opens in Japan on Friday

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming a clip from the live-action film of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga on Tuesday. The clip shows protagonists Iori Kitahara and Kōhei Imamura being quizzed on diving hand signals by a senior in their scuba diving club — and getting them hilariously wrong.

The film will open in Japan on Friday . The film was originally scheduled to open on May 29, but concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forced a delay.

The film stars Ryō Ryūsei (Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Orange , left in image at right) as Iori Kitahara, a freshman college student who is aiming for his ideal college life, and Inukai ( Kamen Rider Build, Natsuzora, right) as Kōhei Imamura, a fellow freshman who meets Iori through a bizarre circumstance.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Kakegurui , Asahinagu ) is directing the film with the production company "THEFOOL," and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing. sumika will perform film's theme song "Zekkyō Serenade" (Shouting Serenade).

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired.

Source: Comic Natalie