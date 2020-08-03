'Love Me, Love Me Not' Anime Film's Trailer Reveals, Previews Bump of Chicken's Theme Song

Film opens on September 18 after COVID-19 delay

The official website for the anime film of Io Sakisaka 's Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga announced on Tuesday that BUMP OF CHICKEN are performing the film's theme song "Gravity." The website began streaming a new trailer that previews the theme song.

The film will open in Japan on September 18. The film was previously slated for May 29, but TOHO and the film's production committee delayed the film's opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A separate live-action film adaptation will open on August 14.

The anime stars:

Marika Suzuki (debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara

(debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara Megumi Han as Akari Yamamoto

as Akari Yamamoto Sōma Saitō as Kazuomi Inui

as Kazuomi Inui Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rio Yamamoto

Kikuko Inoue and Hideyuki Tanaka play Akari's parents, while Aya Hisakawa and Kazuhiko Inoue play Yuna's parents. Shun Horie and Ayane Sakura also join the cast as Akari and Yuna's classmates.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Say, "I Love You". , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures . Erika Yoshida ( Trickster , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is penning the script. Yuu Yamashita ( Bunny Drop ) is designing the characters. Yuuji Nomi ( Whisper of the Heart , Say, "I Love You". ) is composing the music.

The live-action film version stars Minami Hamabe as Akari Yamamoto, Takumi Kitamura as Rio Yamamoto, Riko Fukumoto as Yuna Ichihara, and Eiji Akaso as Kazuomi Inui. Takahiro Miki is directing the film, and Miki and Yōko Yonaiyama are writing the script.

Viz Media published the first manga volume on March 3. The company describes the manga:

Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!

Sakisaka ( Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019.



Thanks to Kougeru for the news tip.