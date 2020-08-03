Manga Planet Licenses Raise the Demon, Enoshima Waikiki Cafe, Sound of the Sky Manga

Titles to release on August 7, 8

Manga Planet announced on Monday that it has licensed three manga from Shonengahosha for release in August. The following manga will release this week on MangaPlanet's subscription service:

Title: Raise the Demon

Story and Art: Keito Yoshikawa

Release Date: August 7

Summary: One rainy day while Motoi and his friend, Reiichi were on their way home, they encountered a young girl who looked like a foreigner who then led them to a shop by a hill slope. There, they meet the shop owner, an old man named Shouten, who deals with exotic wildlife - both ordinary and unordinary: demon beasts.

Fascinated by the mysterious beasts the shop holds, Motoi agrees to work and raise a demon. Motoi's journey of encountering different demon beasts begins.



Title: Enoshima Waikiki Cafe

Story and Art: Haruko Okai

Release Date: August 8

Summary: Cafe Waikiki is so empty that owner-chef Yori swears he's been hearing voices. Why isn't he getting any customers? His cooking can't be that bad, and it's not like he's in the wrong location, so what other reason could there be for this to happen?



Title: Sound of the Sky

Story and Art: Hajime Yamamura

Release Date: August 8

Summary: When he was young, Akio, an aspiring violinist, was late to watch his Uncle's orchestra rehearsal when he encountered a girl conducting in front of pigeons. Arriving at the rehearsal by break time, he is surprised to see the girl again. Her name is Hibiki Sonari, the orchestra conductor's daughter, who proceeds to substitute for her father in conducting the orchestra with amazing results.

Deeply moved by Hibiki's sound, Akio seeks to replicate it. But as years go by, he finds himself slowly losing his passion for music. Despite that, he enters college as a violinist and is surprised to know that Hibiki entered the same college as an aspiring conductor. Will Hibiki be able to help Akio find what's lacking in his music?



The first chapters of the three manga will be available for free in the Manga Planet Library. Subscribers will be able to read subsequent chapters.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release