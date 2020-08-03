Marimo Ragawa's Mashiro no Oto Manga Listed with TV Anime in April 2021

Amazon Japan is currently listing the cover of the September issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine , which states that Marimo Ragawa 's Mashiro no Oto manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will debut in April 2021. The issue will officially ship on Thursday.

The coming-of-age drama follows a girl as she comes across a boy on the street with an unusual instrument case. This chance encounter between an idol singer hopeful and a player of the traditional Japanese three-stringed shamisen leads both on a journey to discovering their figurative and literal voices.

Ragawa launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2009. Kodansha published the manga's 25th compiled volume on May 15. The manga was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year.

The manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and Kodansha released an animated promotional video for the manga in May.



Ragawa serialized the 18-volume Baby & Me manga from 1991-1997. Viz Media published the manga in its Shojo Beat magazine, and also published the manga in book form. The manga inspired a television anime series in 1996 to 1997 and a live-action Korean film in 2008.

Source: Amazon