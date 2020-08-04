For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams Manga Enters Climax

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kei Sanbe 's For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita Anoko no Tameni ) manga is entering its climax.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

As a young child, Senri Nakajou saw his family murdered before his eyes, and he's lived for revenge ever since. From his daily activities to his studies, everything is about attaining the power and money necessary to find the killer and make him pay-even if it means getting a little dirty himself...

Sanbe ( ERASED ) launched the manga in Young Ace in July 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Tuesday . Yen Press published the manga's fifth volume on July 21. The manga made the shortlist for the Stan Lee Excelsior Award this year.