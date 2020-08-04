J-Rock Band SCANDAL Postpones N. American Tour to November 2021

Band to host livestream concert on August 21

J-rock band SCANDAL announced on Wednesday that they are postponing their North American tour dates to November 11-21, 2021 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The new tour schedule includes a new venue in New York City.

The new tour schedule is as follows:

Toronto - November 11

New York - November 13

Anaheim - November 17

Dallas - November 19

Atlanta - November 21

SCANDAL also announced that the band are performing in their debut livestream concert on August 21. Tickets for the livestream concert are priced at US$30 and are currently on sale at LiveFrom.

The band had originally announced the tour for September 17-23, 2020. SCANDAL addressed their fans in a statement, saying:

We are very saddened by the fact that our World Tour that was supposed to take place this year has been postponed. However, we are very excited about our first worldwide livestream concert! Our tour was going to visit more than 30 cities in the world, so we are working very hard to put all of our energy and passion into this one night, so that we can bring you the very best of SCANDAL !! Even though the concept of a livestream concert is very new to us, seeing and hearing all of your positive comments, like “Everyone is in the first row!” or “Venue capacities are unlimited!” is so uplifting. We can't wait to make some great memories with our fans from all over the world on August 21st!

SCANDAL toured North America in 2015 when they also performed at Anime Central in Illinois.

The girl band have performed theme songs for Bleach , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Loups-Garous , Star Driver , GeGeGe no Kitarō , Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction and most recently XFLAG and Marza Animation Planet 's original anime short "XPICE." SCANDAL 's ninth studio album Kiss From The Darkness launched in February.

Source: Press release