Mashiro no Oto TV Anime's Teaser Video Unveils Main Cast Member, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Marimo Ragawa 's Mashiro no Oto manga opened and announced the main cast member and main staff with a teaser promotional video and teaser visual on Wednesday.





Nobunaga Shimazaki will star as the protagonist Setsu Sawamura (pictured above). Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes , Duel Masters ) is supervising the series scripts, and Jiro Mashima is designing the characters. The world-renowned Yoshida Brothers ( Nintendo Wii advertising campaign, Gibiate opening theme song) are supervising the tsugaru-jamisen music in the anime.

Ragawa drew an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

The television anime will debut in April 2021.

The coming-of-age drama follows a girl as she comes across a boy on the street with an unusual instrument case. This chance encounter between an idol singer hopeful and a player of the traditional Japanese three-stringed shamisen leads both on a journey to discovering their figurative and literal voices.

Ragawa launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2009, and Kodansha published the manga's 25th compiled volume on May 15. The manga was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year.

The manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and Kodansha released an animated promotional video for the manga in May.



Ragawa serialized the 18-volume Baby & Me manga from 1991-1997. Viz Media published the manga in its Shojo Beat magazine, and also published the manga in book form. The manga inspired a television anime series in 1996 to 1997 and a live-action Korean film in 2008.