Tokyo Tribe Waru Manga Ends on September 1

Manga about Shivuya Waru successor gang launched in 2015

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Santa Inoue 's Tokyo Tribe Waru manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 1.

The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on September 17.

The manga is set after the original Tokyo Tribe manga, and centers on the Shivuya Waru gang, the successor of the old Shivuya Saru gang.

Inoue launched Tokyo Tribe Waru in Bessatsu Young Champion in July 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume last November.

Inoue's Tokyo Tribe manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2006, and Inoue appeared as himself in one episode. The manga also inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Inoue began publishing his 12-volume Tokyo Tribe 2 sequel manga in 1998, and ended it in 2006. Inoue launched the Tokyo Tribe 3 sequel in 2008, and ended it in February 2012.

Tokyopop acquired the Tokyo Tribe 2 manga and published seven English volumes with the title Tokyo Tribes .