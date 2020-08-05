Bandai Namco Collectibles Holds Gundam Online Expo in U.S.A.

12-day event starts on August 20

Bandai Namco Collectibles (also known as Bluefin) announced on Tuesday that it will hold the "first-ever" Gundam Online Expo event in the United States. The event will run from August 20 to August 31.

The event will feature the Gunpla World Ver.MG exhibit and an augmented reality version of Japan's Gundam Base Tokyo venue. Exclusive merchandise will be available for order during the event.

Professional modeler Katsumi “Meijin” Kawaguchi will offer painting lectures during the event.

Sources: Press release, Gundam.info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.