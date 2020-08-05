Rurouni Kenshin Stage Musical Unveils Mario Kuroba in Costume as Shishio

"Kyoto Arc" musical runs November 3-December 15

The official website for the stage musical of the "Kyoto Arc" of Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga unveiled a new cast visual on Wednesday showing Mario Kuroba as antagonist Makoto Shishio. World-renowned photographer Leslie Kee shot the photo.

The musical will run at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo from November 3 to December 15.

Teppei Koike will star as protagonist Kenshin Himura. Shūichirō Koike, who wrote the 2016 Takarazuka stage musical and the 2018 stage play of the manga, is returning to direct and pen the script of this new musical.

Watsuki's manga ran from 1994 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. A television anime series aired in Japan from 1996 to 1998 and spawned several anime video projects and an anime film. Viz Media published the original manga and the two-volume Rurouni Kenshin: Restoration reboot manga in North America, while Media Blasters released the television anime. ADV Films released the two Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal and Rurouni Kenshin: Reflection video anime projects and the Rurouni Kenshin: The Motion Picture anime film on DVD, and Aniplex later released the three titles on Blu-ray Disc. Sentai Filmworks released the more recent Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc video anime series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

The first live-action Rurouni Kenshin film opened in 2012 in Japan, while the first two sequels opened in August and September 2014. The films collectively grossed more that US$160 million internationally. Funimation screened all three films in United States theaters in August, September, and October 2016, respectively. The manga is also inspiring two 'final chapter' films titled Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final and Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning that will open in Japan during the Golden Week holiday period next year. The films were previously slated for July 3 and August 7, respectively, but were delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).