Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the digital rights to the Demon City Shinjuku anime. Sentai will release the anime, including the original English dub , in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The film will be available on "select digital outlets."

Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Ninja Scroll ) directed this 1988 original video anime adaptation of a classic horror novel by Hideyuki Kikuchi ( Vampire Hunter D ) at Madhouse .

In the story, a man named Levih Rah has created a Demon City in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, and he aims to destroy the entire planet. Sayaka Rama vows to take on Levih Rah to rescue her captive father, and she comes to Demon City with a teenager named Kyoya and the mythical figure Mephisto.

Discotek released the anime with English subtitles and a dub on Blu-ray last month and a "remastered special edition" on home video in 2011. Central Park Media once released this anime on video tape and DVD in North America before filing for bankruptcy. Digital Media licensed the original novel, while ADV Manga released Shin-ichi Hosoma's manga adaptation.

Source: Sentai Filmworks

Update: The previous version of this article did not clarify that Sentai Filmwork's license was for digital only and the anime's most recent home video release. ANN has updated the article to better reflect this information.