Attack on Titan Gets Children's Book With Armin as Detective

Kodansha released a new children's book for the Attack on Titan franchise on Wednesday titled Shingeki Tantei Armin: Nyūdan Shiken o Toppa seyo! (Attack Detective Armin: Pass the Regimental Entrance Exam!).

The book features Armin, Mikasa, and Eren solving mysteries while they defeat titans. Armin has always dreamed of solving mysteries with his childhood friends. All three of them take the test to enter the Attack Detective Regiment.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and Kodansha published the 31st volume on April 9. Kodansha Comics publishes the series in print in English, and it released the 30th volume on April 14. Crunchyroll also publishes the manga in English digitally as new chapters are published in Japan.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. "The Final Season" of the anime was originally scheduled to premiere this fall, however, the official website for the show does not currently list a specific premiere season. A Hollywood live-action film adaptation of the manga is moving forward.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web