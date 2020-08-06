Degica Games, MAGES. Reveal Ogre Tale Sidescrolling Game

Degica Games announced that it is collaborating with developer MAGES. to produce the Ogre Tale side-scrolling beat-em-up game. The game will launch on PC via Steam on August 20, and it is also planned for release at a later date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. MAGES. is developing the game, and Degica Games is publishing.

Degica Games describes the game:

Once upon a time, Momotaro (a.k.a. Peach Boy) and his allies, Kintaro and Issuntaro, wiped out the tribe of ogres who plagued the Japanese countryside, and everyone lived happily every after. ...Until now, anyway. Centuries later, Momotaro's descendant -- bored of life as a bar host (!) -- decides to run amok and terrorize the Japanese countryside with mononoke and yokai and all those other Japanese mysticism-related things you've probably heard the tiniest bit about from some anime somewhere. Not because it's his destiny or anything; just because he CAN.

The game features three playable characters, and can be played in single player or with up to two other players cooperatively both online and on the same system.