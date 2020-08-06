Hiroya Oku's GIGANT Manga Enters Last Arc

Manga creator Hiroya Oku posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday that his GIGANT manga is entering its final arc.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Rei Yokoyamada, a high schooler whose father works for a film production company, is inspired to create his own short film with his friends. One day, while out to find actors, he spots tabloid-like notices that the adult film star Papico lives in his area. When he takes them down to protect her, he runs into the woman herself. Little does he know that Papico is about to get dragged into a strange, supernatural happening…where she grows to the size of a giant!

Oku launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on February 28. Seven Seas Entertainment published the second volume on June 23.

Oku ( Gantz ) ended his Inuyashiki manga series in its 10th volume in September 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in North America in print, and Crunchyroll released the series digitally. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017, and it streamed on Amazon 's Anime Strike service. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2018.

Thanks to Zach Godin for the news tip.