Kyōfu Shinbun Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast

The official website for the new live-action series adaptation of Jirō Tsunoda 's Kyōfu Shinbun (Newspaper of Terror) manga revealed additional cast members for the series on Wednesday. TV Tokyo announced the production of the series on July 21.

The new cast members include:

Taiki Sato (seen above) as Yūsuke Matsuda, Shizuru's boyfriend who works three part-time jobs

Tarō Suruga as Rintarō Shinozaki

as Rintarō Shinozaki Eiji Yokota as Kuranosuke Onoda

as Kuranosuke Onoda Yuki Katayama as Momoka Miyazawa

Ryōtarō Saskaguchi as Tomo Katagiri

Manabu Ino as Tōya Ninagawa

Sei Shiraishi plays Shizuru Onoda, a college student who has only begun living alone when she encounters the titular "Newspaper of Terror." Hitomi Kuroki plays Shizuru's mother Utako.

Hideo Nakata ( The Ring ) is directing the series. Otsuichi ( Hirotaka Adachi ) is supervising the scripts. The series will premiere on TV Tokyo and Fuji TV on August 29. THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE group is performing the series' theme song "Fears."

The original manga centers on a newspaper that foretells horrible deaths. Tsunoda serialized the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1973 to 1975. The manga inspired a 1991 OVA adaptation, as well as numerous live-action films and series.

Tsunoda's other works — such as Karate Master , High School Mystery: Gakuen Nanafushigi , Ushiro no Hyakutaro , and Hana no Zundamaru — have also inspired anime adaptations.