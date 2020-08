Netflix Posts Trailer for Aggretsuko Season 3 Anime

Season debuts on August 27

Netflix began streaming a trailer for the third season for the Aggretsuko anime on Thursday. The anime will debut on Netflix on August 27.

Retsuko is a 25-year old red panda who works in her dream company's accounting department. But it turns out that she is forced to keep doing more and more impossible tasks by her superiors and co-workers. She doesn't talk back to them, but she still has to let off steam, so she ends up going to karaoke by herself and singing death metal.

The character's first anime (which predated the Netflix anime) premiered in April 2016 within the Ō-sama no Brunch TBS Saturday morning program, and aired new one-minute episodes weekly until March 2018.

The first 10-episode Netflix season premiered worldwide in April 2018. Rareko , the director of the previous Agressive Retsuko anime and Yawaraka Sensha , again directed the first Netflix season at Fanworks , and also penned the scripts. The anime had a Christmas episode that premiered in December 2018, and then the second season debuted in June 2019.