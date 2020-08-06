Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS Manga Approaches Climax

Author had teased in January that manga's "end was in sight"

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga was "right before its climax."

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 20th volume on Thursday . Itagaki had teased in January that the "end was in sight" for the manga.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon last October. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime's second season will premiere in January 2021 and will again air in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.