Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 27-August 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 30
|123,147
|123,147
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|56,730
|5,337,128
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|37,217
|1,242,596
|4
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|31,932
|298,234
|5
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|22,773
|182,508
|6
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|16,319
|277,346
|7
|NSw
|Fairy Tail
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 30
|15,447
|15,447
|8
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|13,341
|159,030
|9
|PS4
|Fairy Tail
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 30
|13,236
|13,236
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,801
|3,063,965
|11
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|11,497
|146,248
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,946
|3,680,595
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,653
|3,510,700
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,553
|3,774,126
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,257
|1,505,977
|16
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,969
|1,458,336
|17
|NSw
|Hakuōki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō
|Idea Factory
|July 30
|4,756
|4,756
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,694
|1,620,553
|19
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,556
|465,408
|20
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|3,289
|269,744
Source: Famitsu