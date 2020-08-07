News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 27-August 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 27-August 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON Bandai Namco Entertainment July 30 123,147 123,147
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 56,730 5,337,128
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 37,217 1,242,596
4 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 31,932 298,234
5 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 22,773 182,508
6 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 16,319 277,346
7 NSw Fairy Tail KOEI Tecmo Games July 30 15,447 15,447
8 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 13,341 159,030
9 PS4 Fairy Tail KOEI Tecmo Games July 30 13,236 13,236
10 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,801 3,063,965
11 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 11,497 146,248
12 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,946 3,680,595
13 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,653 3,510,700
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,553 3,774,126
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,257 1,505,977
16 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,969 1,458,336
17 NSw Hakuōki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō Idea Factory July 30 4,756 4,756
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,694 1,620,553
19 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,556 465,408
20 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 3,289 269,744

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 20-26
