Toei, Kodansha, Other Anime Firms Launch YouTube Initiative With Overseas Plans

The Variety entertainment trade magazine reported on Friday that Toei Animation , Kodansha , and other anime content providers are collaborating to start a YouTube channel named Animelog, or Anilog. The channel is currently available in Japan, but the staff also intends to provide subtitled content in English and Chinese for overseas fans.

The Anilog YouTube channel launched with content such as Black Jack and Future Boy Conan streaming in Japan. The channel aims to provide 3,000 anime titles from 30 companies, including Nippon Animation , Tezuka Productions , Toei Animation , Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions , Shinei Animation , and Kodansha , by the year 2022.

Analyzelog said in a statement about the new channel:

There exists a problem of illegal video distribution service these days, but “AnimeLog” will distribute only officially licensed animations and operate as a safe channel that families can enjoy together.

Benjamin Grubbs founded Analyzelog in 2018 with seed capital backing from U.S. venture investor, Next10 Ventures.