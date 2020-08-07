Tomodachi Game Manga Heads Toward Final Arc

The September issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Friday that Yuki Sato 's Tomodachi Game ( Friends Games ) manga is entering its final arc.

The story, based on Mikoto Yamaguchi 's original concept, centers on Yūichi Katagiri, a young man with a perfect student life who has four friends with difficult lives. His peaceful daily life comes to an end when 2 million yen (about US$20,000) in school trip fees goes missing. Riddles unfold as Yūichi gets caught up in a mysterious game for money and must decide whether friendship or money matters more.

Sato ( Sherlock Bones , Yokai Doctor ) launched the Tomodachi Game manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2013. The manga went on hiatus last December, returned for one chapter in February, and then went back on hiatus. Kodansha shipped the manga's 16th compiled book volume on Friday .

The manga inspired two live-action films. The first film, Tomodachi Game Gekijōban, opened in June 2017 after a live-action television drama series premiered in April 2017. The second film screened in Japan in September 2017.