Death Come True Game Launches on PS4 on October 15

The official Twitter account for the the Death Come True game revealed on Friday that the game will launch on PlayStation 4 on October 15.

Early editions of the physical version will include a Blu-ray Disc with bonus footage.

The game launched on June 25 for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game supports subtitles in 10 languages, including: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.

Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa adventure game series) directed Too Kyo Games' "live-action movie game," and wrote the scenario. Masafumi Takada composed the music for the game.

Source: Death Come True game's Twitter account via Gematsu