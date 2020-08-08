Live-Action O Maidens in Your Savage Season Show Reveals Main Male Cast

Ōshirō Maeda, Mizuki Inoue, more join cast for series premiering on September 8

The staff of the live-action series of Mari Okada and Nao Emoto 's O Maidens in Your Savage Season ( Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo ) manga revealed the show's main male cast on Saturday.

The new cast includes:

Ōshirō Maeda (top row left in image above) as Shun Amagiri, who is in the same class as Rika

Mizuki Inoue (top row middle) as as Izumi Norimoto, Kazusa's childhood friend

Shunji Tagawa (top row right) as Satoshi Sugimoto, who was Momoko's classmate in elementary school

Shingo Tsurumi (bottom row left) as Hisashi Saegusa, a famous director

The staff also revealed a poster visual for the series.

The show will premiere on MBS and TBS on September 8.

The previously announced cast includes:

Anna Yamada (top row left in image below) as Kazusa Onodera, a member of the literature club prone to flights of fancy

Mayū Yokota (bottom row left) as Rika Sonezaki, the president of the literature club

Mei Hata (bottom row center) as Momoko Sudō, a literature club member and Kazusa's best friend

Mai Sakai, Aya Igashi, and Keita Mizunami are directing the series, while Okada, the original manga's writer, is penning the scripts herself, as she did for the manga's television anime adaptation. 17-year-old high schooler Saki Misaka will perform the film's theme song "Tomo yo Koi yo" (Friend Love).

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The girls in a high school literature club do a little icebreaker to get to know each other: answering the question, "What's one thing you want to do before you die?" One of the girls blurts out, "Sex." Little do they know, the whirlwind unleashed by that word pushes each of these girls, with different backgrounds and personalities, onto their own clumsy, funny, painful, and emotional paths toward adulthood.

Okada and Emoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2016, and ended it last September. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume last October. The volume included an extra epilogue chapter. The title is the manga series debut of screenwriter Okada. The manga will have two new side-story chapters that will debut in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August and September.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE , and it also streamed an English-dubbed version last December.