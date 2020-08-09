News
My Hero Academia Ranks at #4 on U.S. Monthly BookScan July List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
12 manga volumes including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Berserk, Uzumaki, Haikyu!! rank on top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #4 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for July.
This month's list featured 12 manga volumes, including:
- #4 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #7 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 5 Hardcover
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #9 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 14
- #10 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 20
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #15 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 1
- #17 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #18 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #19 — Akira Himekawa's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Legendary Edition
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)