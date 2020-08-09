'Yes, No, or Maybe?' Boys-Love Anime's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, December Debut

The BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- project unveiled a new trailer and visual for the anime of Michi Ichiho's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series on Monday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Sekai to Kakurenbo" (Hide and Seek With the World) by Atsushi Abe and Yoshihisa Kawahara as their respective characters, and also reveals the anime's December event screening date. Ichiho wrote the lyrics for the song.

The novel series' illustrator Lala Takemiya drew the new key visual below, which will be on the MoviTicke Cards that will go on sale on August 10.

Atsushi Abe and Yoshihisa Kawahara are reprising their roles from the drama CD adaptation of the novels as Kei Kunieda and Ushio Tsuzuki, respectively.

The anime will debut as part of the BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- project's first event screenings in Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 and other theaters. The anime short of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga will also play in these screenings.

The Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka novels' story follows Kei Kunieda, a young and popular TV announcer who maintains a perfect facade in his professional life, but privately curses everyone around him as incompetent fools. However, a certain circumstance allows animation writer Ushio Tsuzuki to discover Kei's more acerbic side.

Ichiho launched the novel series with illustrations by Lala Takemiya in November 2014, and Shinshokan published the series' third volume in 2016. The series' first "OFF AIR" spinoff volume debuted in August 2017, and the second debuted in October 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the light novel series and posted the first volume digitally in July, before its print publication in October.

The series ranked #1 in the novel category of Next BOOKS's Kono BL ga Yabai! list in 2016, #2 in 2017, #1 in 2018, and #1 in 2019. The series also ranked #3 in the light novel category of the Yomiuri Shimbun's Sugoi Japan Awards in 2017.

Sources: BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!! website, Comic Natalie

Update: English title and publication details for the light novel series added. Thanks, Swiftnissity.