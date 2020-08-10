News
Bandai Namco Pictures Announces Saikyō Kamizmode Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Bandai Namco Pictures announced more details on Monday during a "BANDAI × BN Pictures Festival livestream" event for its Saikyō Kamizmode franchise. The company announced the franchise on July 22, with a planned arcade game and anime project.
The anime will premiere this fall on YouTube and on Tokyo MX.
The anime stars: (not all character name romanizations are official)
- Yuuki Urushiyama as Dai Mugen
- Yūki Shin as Gōtetsu
- Mayu Mineda as Rin Tanba
- Airi Ootsu as Kaisei Kishi
- Yuri Yamaoka as Susumu Sonozaki
- Sena Horikoshi as Runa Ayama
- Keita Tada as Brodrone
- Wataru Yokojima as Bassha
Bandai Namco Pictures is credited with the plan and original work, with Bandai cooperating on the original plan. Mitsutoshi Satō (Zoids Genesis, Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves) is directing the series. Toshifumi Kawase (Giant Killing, Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE) and Sayaka Kato are overseeing the series scripts. Yoshinori Iwanaga (DRAMAtical Murder) and Naoto Tsushima (mechanical and spirit design for Battle Spirits Burning Soul) are the character designers, and Mayuko Yamamoto (key animator for Carole & Tuesday) is adapting those designs for animation. onetrap is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Kouki Nagayoshi
- Color Design: Mayumi Hiraide
- Director of Photography: Noriyuki Murakami
- CG Director: Mitsuhiro Sato
- Sound Director: Toru Nakano
Hideaki Kabumoto and Sena Hoshikori with DJ Kammy and Beat-tai are performing both the opening theme song "Ka! Ka! Ka! Kamizmode!" and the ending theme song "Egao de Bye! Kamizumo Ondo."
The franchise has a theme of sumo, taiko drumming, and music. Characters in the franchise will have both a "sumode" and a "kamizmode," and can transform between them. Characters in the franchise will battle to become a yokozuna.
The project will be Bandai's first rhythm card game for its "Data Carddass" card arcade game machines. The game will debut this fall.
Sources: BANDAI × BN Pictures Festival livestream, Saikyō Kamizmode franchise's website, Saikyō Kamizmode anime's website
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.