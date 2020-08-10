Bandai Namco Pictures Announces Saikyō Kamizmode Anime

New anime is part of larger franchise about sumo, including rhythm card arcade game

Bandai Namco Pictures announced more details on Monday during a "BANDAI × BN Pictures Festival livestream" event for its Saikyō Kamizmode franchise. The company announced the franchise on July 22, with a planned arcade game and anime project.

The anime will premiere this fall on YouTube and on Tokyo MX .

The anime stars: (not all character name romanizations are official)

Bandai Namco Pictures is credited with the plan and original work, with Bandai cooperating on the original plan. Mitsutoshi Satō ( Zoids Genesis , Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves ) is directing the series. Toshifumi Kawase ( Giant Killing , Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE ) and Sayaka Kato are overseeing the series scripts. Yoshinori Iwanaga ( DRAMAtical Murder ) and Naoto Tsushima (mechanical and spirit design for Battle Spirits Burning Soul ) are the character designers, and Mayuko Yamamoto (key animator for Carole & Tuesday ) is adapting those designs for animation. onetrap is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Hideaki Kabumoto and Sena Hoshikori with DJ Kammy and Beat-tai are performing both the opening theme song "Ka! Ka! Ka! Kamizmode!" and the ending theme song "Egao de Bye! Kamizumo Ondo."

The franchise has a theme of sumo, taiko drumming, and music. Characters in the franchise will have both a "sumode" and a "kamizmode," and can transform between them. Characters in the franchise will battle to become a yokozuna.

The project will be Bandai's first rhythm card game for its "Data Carddass" card arcade game machines. The game will debut this fall.

Sources: BANDAI × BN Pictures Festival livestream, Saikyō Kamizmode franchise's website, Saikyō Kamizmode anime's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.