Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galette Anime Unveils Video, Cast, Theme Song Artist, August 28 Net Debut

Bandai Namco Pictures revealed a new promotional video for Battle Spirits : Kakumei no Galette , the new anime in the Battle Spirits multimedia franchise , during the "[BB Fes] BANDAI × BN Pictures Festival" livestream event on Monday. The event announced the anime's main cast, theme song artist, and August 28 online premiere date.

The cast includes (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Takahiro Sakurai as Galette Revo

as Galette Revo Jun Fukuyama as Valt Parks

as Valt Parks Ayane Sakura as Lime

The anime lists the cast member for Visaruga as "???" Nami Tamaki is performing the anime's theme song.

Masaki Watanabe is returning from several previous anime in the franchise to direct the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures . Atsuhiro Tomioka is also returning from previous anime as the scriptwriter. Tomoshige Inayoshi ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes character design) and Asako Inayoshi ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes animation director) are designing the characters for the anime.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series on September 7, 2008. The anime adapted Bandai's original trading card game, in which cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to America in 2009.

The eighth and most recent television anime series in the franchise , Battle Spirits Double Drive , aired for 51 episodes from April 2016 to March 2017. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered on June 15.

Source: Battle Spirits franchise 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.