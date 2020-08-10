Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout Manga Launches

The September issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine launched a new manga in the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout on August 7. Naoyuki Kageyama is drawing the manga, and Akira Itō is drawing the storyboards for the manga.

Kageyama launched the Gyakuten Saiban: Sono "Shinjitsu", Igi Ari! manga series based on the Ace Attorney anime in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in March 2016, and ended it in July 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2017. Kageyama launched the Gyakuten Saiban ~Sono "Shinjitsu," Igiari!~ Gyakuten Tokkyū, Kita e manga in V Jump in September 2018. The manga's one compiled volume shipped in March 2019.

Akira Itō wrote the story to the Cardfight!! Vanguard G Stride Generation manga, while Raiti Hirakazu drew the art. The manga launched in Monthly Bushiroad in May 2015, and ended in February 2019.