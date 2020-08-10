Junko's Star-Crossed!! Manga Ends in September

The official website for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Tuesday that Junko 's Star-Crossed!! ( Wota Doru: Oshi ga Watashi de Watashi ga Oshi de ) manga will end in the magazine's October issue on September 12.

Junko launched the manga in June 2019, and Kodansha published the third compiled volume on June 11. The manga's fourth volume will ship in November.

Kodansha Comics began publishing the manga digitally on March 24, and will publish the manga in print starting in February 2021.

Kodansha Comics describes the story:

Azusa lives for only one man: Chika-kun, of the idol group Prince 4 U. But when she accidentally dies trying (and failing) to save him, she can't believe her luck—to be in literal Heaven with the man she loves! But never one to lie, God says this one is on him, and sends them both back to continue their lives … but there's just one little problem. Their souls have been sent to the wrong bodies! And not only that—they can switch back and forth by kissing? What on Earth does fate have in store for them?

Junko launched the Kiss Him, Not Me ( Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda ) manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2013 and ended it in February 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final compiled volume in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll released the manga as chapters debuted in Japan, and Kodansha Comics published the manga in print. Junko published a side-story chapter for the manga in June 2018.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.